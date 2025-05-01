Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He is now with Leeds United following his time as a key man at Celtic.

A former head of football operations at Celtic is poised to link up with Everton, as his Leeds United exit is in the post.

Nick Hammond was heralded a major win behind the scenes for Celtic by then-chief executive and now chairman Peter Lawwell. He initially arrived as a recruitment consultant in Neil Lennon’s second reign and was pivotal to Celtic's transfer dealings in the summer of 2019, including the signing of Christopher Jullien and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

He is currently with Leeds United, where CEO Angus Kinnear is poised to depart for Everton. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, “Kinnear is set for a move to Everton, where he is expected to be joined by Leeds United’s football adviser and transfer specialist Nick Hammond.”

Leeds United structural changes pave ex Celtic man’s exit

There are structural changes taking place at Elland Road after their promotion to the Premier League that are paving the way for Hammond’s move. A statement reads: “Leeds United are pleased to announce appointments to key leadership roles upon Angus Kinnear’s departure at the end of the season. Robbie Evans has been promoted to Managing Director, having joined the club as Chief Strategy Officer in 2023. Evans currently oversees the club’s recruitment and football analytics departments. Previously he served as Chief Strategy Officer at a 2000+ person publicly traded company and before that was a key contributor in new stadium development with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Adam Underwood has been promoted to Sporting Director, having been at the club for over a decade in roles including Academy Manager and Head of Football Operations. Underwood now adds oversight of the recruitment department to his existing responsibilities, leading player trading, football operations, performance and medical management, and the Leeds United Academy. Additionally, Chief Operating Officer Morrie Eisenberg has been promoted to Chief Business Officer and Finance Director Fay Greer has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.”

Peter Lawwell verdict on Celtic transfer guru

Speaking in 2019 to club media, Lawwell said of Hammond, who resigned in 2021: “We are delighted to appoint Nick to the position of Head of Football Operations. He has provided excellent advice to the club over the summer period and his wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to Celtic going forward.

“We are delighted that he has agreed to join the club permanently and having worked so successfully with the club already, we have ensured important continuity for the future. This is a hugely important role at the club and in Nick we have appointed a man who we know will deliver excellent results.”

Hammond said of Celtic: “Celtic is a very special football club and I am delighted to take up this position with such an iconic institution. I have enjoyed my connection immensely with the club so far and I was very keen to join Celtic. We have done some good work over the summer. I wanted to play my part in continuing to improve the club’s processes and ultimately ensure that we continue to recruit and develop the best possible players we can at Celtic.

“I have experience of many football clubs and I know that Celtic is a club of the highest quality, a club with the highest standards and that it is blessed with some great people. Across the Football Department we will work together to ensure that we continue to meet these high standards and do all we can ultimately to play our part in bringing success to the club and our supporters. This was very important for me and a huge factor in deciding to move to Glasgow.”