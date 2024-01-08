Former Liverpool and Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Celtic, in a potential switch that would reunite him with Brendan Rodgers.

The pair worked together during Rodgers' three-year tenure at Anfield, as the Reds came close to ending their long wait for a Premier League title before finishing second to Manchester City in the 2013-14 season. Rodgers was sacked by Liverpool in 2015 and replaced by Jurgen Klopp before he joined Celtic in 2016 and enjoyed plenty of success in Glasgow in his first spell between 2016 and 2019.

Widespread reports have claimed Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia this winter, having only joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the summer for around £13million. The Mirror has tipped Celtic as one of Henderson's potential destinations this winter, with the influence of Rodgers cited as a key factor in any potential move.

However, despite widespread reports of Henderson wanting to leave the Saudi Pro League, Klopp has appeared to pour cold water on the speculation.

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday, Klopp said: "Did Hendo have a press conference and say [he wants to leave]? So it is just written? That means for me it is not existing. He hasn't called me. We spoke actually but not about that but I really have nothing to say about that."

Al-Ettifaq have not won a fixture since the end of October, marking a run of nine games without a victory. Henderson has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Saudi Arabian outfit this term, providing five assists

