Ex-Rangers midfielder returns to club as pundit touts Joe Hart replacement

The international break is nearing its close - club football isn't too far away once again for teams in the Scottish Premiership. How are Celtic and Rangers currently shaping up?

A former Rangers man, forced into retirement early, has returned to his old stomping ground - additionally, a pundit has suggested a potential replacement for Joe Hart at Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Ferguson suggests Angus Gunn as Joe Hart replacement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Hart is set to retire from professional football at the end of the season. Celtic will need to replace him - and Barry Ferguson thinks that Angus Gunn could be an excellent pick.

Speaking on the Go Radio football show, Ferguson said: "It’s a good shout. He’s a good goalkeeper and he’s playing at a good level down there. But it will all depend if they do get into the playoffs and get into the Premier League because there’s no way it’s going to cross his mind to leave Norwich. But if they don’t get promoted then I think it could be one that Celtic would certainly look at because he’s a very good goalkeeper."

Former Ranger Lewis Macleod joins academy coaching team

Lewis Macleod's playing career came to a premature end in 2021, following a string of knee surgeries - however, he has returned to Rangers as an academy coach.

In an interview featured on Rangers' official club website, Macleod said: "It feels really good to be back. You obviously need to change your mindset from being a player to a coach but from the moment I came back through the door everyone has welcomed me. I’m really enjoying this side of football. The standards are high around the place and the facilities are great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad