Both Glasgow-based clubs will battle it out for the coveted prize at the home of Partick Thistle

Fran Alonso has called on his Celtic Women side to show “bravery” against Glasgow City ahead of the showpiece SWPL Cup final this Sunday.

The Hoops are aiming to secure their first piece of silverware in over a decade when they face the 15-time Scottish Women’s Premier League winners at Partick Thistle’s Firhill Stadium, which kicks off at 4.10pm.

Alonso admits his players are relishing the occasion and insists training has been ultra-competitive this week as the fight to be in the starting line-up intensifies.

He told Celtic TV: “We can’t wait. This has been the longest week of the season and we just want Sunday to come.

“Already being in the final is a massive achievement and it’s all about getting the experience together and if we managed to win then that would be an unbelievable feeling.

“It would mean the world to win it. For me personally it’s probably the trophy I want to win most in my whole career for several reasons, one being how unlucky we as a team have been with lockdown and everything that has happened, so to win our first trophy together would be so, so special, but also because I know how tough it is for a very, very young squad to meet the demands we put on them.

“We push them very hard and they react so well, so I think they deserve these rewards, Those would be the main reasons I would want to win it.

“I hope we’re good enough on the day and can give it a go and win it. It’s a game where we will need a lot of bravery because we’re facing the best team in the country.

“Everyone is available for selection, but that means three players won’t make the squad. The spots are there to be taken, and the reaction in training has been amazing. Nobody wants to miss out so they are working very hard and are very, very focused.”

Opposite number Eileen Gleeson will bid to secure his first piece of silverware just three games into her tenure as Glasgow City head coach.

She said: “I’m super excited. Obviously a lot of work went in before I arrived with Grant Scott getting the club to this cup final.

“The excitement levels are already at 100 per cent, so the international break just allows for more preparation. We’ve missed some players but it’s gave us the opportunity to work with the other players in the squad.

“I’ve watched Celtic on several occasions, I saw their semi-final and they’re a very well organised team, they know their tasks and play to their strengths, so we’re expecting a very competitive, tight game.

“The first two halves of the previous two games (against Celtic) were probably a bit frustrating for us but all credit to the opposition, they made it really difficult.

“We’ll be looking to score a bit earlier in the first-half to settle ourselves.

“The identity of this club is they are champions and want to win every trophy. This trophy has eluded the club since 2015, they lost the final in 2019, so we’re looking to amend that.

“It’s a great venue to showcase a women’s cup final, the pitch is big and hopefully the bad weather holds off.”

Tickets for the SWPL Cup final remain on sale: £8 Adults | £2 Concessions (over 65s, under 16’s, disabled supporters and carers), which can be purchased from the Jackie Husband Stand ticket office.

Supporters are invited to attend a Fanzone ahead of the match, which will open from 2pm and will feature:

Meet Santa Event (gifts kindly provided thanks to Fanbase, Scotmid, Glasgow City FC, and Celtic FC)

Meet & Greet with Jo Love (Glasgow City FC) and Natalie Ross (Celtic Women) running 14:30 until 15:20

Life sizes props such as a polar bear, penguins, and other Christmas Decorations

SWF Apparel Partners, Miss Kick

Face painters

An exhibition on the 100th year anniversary of the ban on women’s football

Live Music

Refreshments