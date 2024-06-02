The summer transfer window is upon Scottish football and Celtic fans will be eager to see what boss Brendan Rodgers has in store.

Supporters have been buoyed by a double for the club, in the form of another Premiership title and Scottish Cup glory. Recruitment was an area that was lamented during the 23/24 campaign that was not plain sailing in Rodgers’ first season back at Parkhead.

What he does in his second summer remains to be seen. Adam Idah could be one that is done with the boss highly impressed by the striker’s work during six months on loan from Norwich City. And the champions are no strangers to splashing cash in the past.

Looking back down memory lane, we take a look at the most expensive Celtic XI based on transfer fees paid. With Ange-era heroes, flops and icons of the noughties, there is plenty of talent in this team. Take a look.

1 . GK: Vasilis Barkas (£4.5M) The goalkeeper joined from AEK Athens and cost £281,000 per league game. Had his contract ripped up and moved to Utrecht. Photo: Ian MacNicol

2 . RB: Rafael Scheidt (£5m) The defender was a big money arrival in 1999, playing a handful of games, and needing Celtic to pay off the rest of his contract as he no longer met UK work permits by the time he left permanently in 2002. The Guardian claimed Scheidt was the second worst transfer in the history of football in an article in 2001.

3 . CB: Christopher Jullien (£7m) Remembered fondly through his League Cup final winner in 2019, but his £850k exit fee was a fraction of the £7m Celtic paid Toulouse.