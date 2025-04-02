Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tottenham future of former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is up for debate

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s future at Tottenham will all hinge on one factor before the end of this season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has been gazing over the potential of Spurs sacking the Australian. He moved to Tottenham from Celtic in 2023 after winning over the sceptics and scooping five trophies out of a possible six domestically at the Hoops.

In the bottom half of the Premier League and out the FA Cup, the pressure is on Postecoglou. Still in the last eight of the Europa League, Romano has a hunch that winning this competition or at least performing to a high level within it will be the only thing that saves the former Celtic manager

Ange Postecoglou Tottenham future in focus

He told GiveMeSport: “There are not many managerial changes expected in the Premier League this summer at the top clubs, but one to watch is surely Tottenham Hotspur. The season has been really poor so far for Spurs. It has been disappointing in terms of results, numbers, performances and also unlucky in terms of injuries, with several factors contributing. In any case, the Spurs job will be interesting to follow in the next weeks as there are already movements for an eventual change.

Sources at the club guarantee that no decision has been made so far as there’s still an important competition ongoing: the path to the Europa League final doesn’t look impossible for Tottenham Hotspur, with the club feeling they can make something special happen. Ange Postecoglou’s hopes to keep his job at Spurs are now strictly linked to performances in Europe. Winning the trophy would be an important achievement of course - it’d also mean Champions League football next season and the opportunity for Postecoglou to continue his project at Spurs. But if Spurs are not able to win the Europa League or even show their best version until the very end, there is a high possibility to see a managerial change at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.”

Replacements identified

Romano continues by going as far as naming some possible replacements before an ominous final line. He added: “One of the most appreciated candidates remains Andoni Iraola, the Spanish manager who’s been doing an excellent job at Bournemouth as he’s highly-rated by Spurs' management for a long time.

“Marco Silva has been doing a brilliant job at Fulham for years, and he’s surely one of the names on Spurs' shortlist, while people in the industry expect Silva to change and try a new chapter in any case at the end of the current season. Tottenham will be monitoring the situation, but it’s not only them in the race to appoint the Portuguese manager.

“Some sources also guarantee Spurs' appreciation for Simone Inzaghi, who’s been doing excellently at Inter. However, the Italian coach is fully focused on the Inter project at this stage, while he will also be busy with the Club World Cup in June and July. He doesn’t look like a realistic, easy opportunity for Tottenham, with Inter also very happy with their coach. The crucial moments of the season are coming - Postecoglou’s future is in danger but the Europa League can still save his job and his project at Tottenham. This is one to follow, for sure.”