How the two Glasgow club’s average home attendances compare to the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG and more for the 2022/23 season.

Celtic and Rangers are amongst the biggest clubs in Europe when it comes to their loyal fan bases and that has been on full display over the course of the past season.

Despite not being one of the so called ‘big five’ European leagues, the Scottish Premiership champions and runners-up still have the average home attendances to dwarf several clubs across those divisions - but how do their figures compare to the very biggest clubs in England and on the continent?

Here are the highest average home attendances in European football for the 2022/23 season (via statistic from Transfermarkt) and where Celtic and Rangers rank:

1 . Borussia Dortmund Average attendance: 80,711

2 . Barcelona Average attendance: 79,846

3 . Bayern Munich Average attendance: 75,004

4 . Manchester United Average attendance: 73,214

