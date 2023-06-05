Register
Final Euro attendance table: how Celtic and Rangers compare to clubs including Man Utd & Liverpool - gallery

How the two Glasgow club’s average home attendances compare to the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG and more for the 2022/23 season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST

Celtic and Rangers are amongst the biggest clubs in Europe when it comes to their loyal fan bases and that has been on full display over the course of the past season.

Despite not being one of the so called ‘big five’ European leagues, the Scottish Premiership champions and runners-up still have the average home attendances to dwarf several clubs across those divisions - but how do their figures compare to the very biggest clubs in England and on the continent?

Here are the highest average home attendances in European football for the 2022/23 season (via statistic from Transfermarkt) and where Celtic and Rangers rank:

Average attendance: 80,711

1. Borussia Dortmund

Average attendance: 80,711

Average attendance: 79,846

2. Barcelona

Average attendance: 79,846

Average attendance: 75,004

3. Bayern Munich

Average attendance: 75,004

Average attendance: 73,214

4. Manchester United

Average attendance: 73,214

