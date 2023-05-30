Register
Final Scottish Premiership disciplinary table 22/23 - how Celtic & Rangers compare to dirtiest teams - gallery

The Glasgow clubs have received the fewest cards all season but who has the better record and how does it compare to the likes of Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen?

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 30th May 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 20:00 BST

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is in the books with Celtic having topped the league table and lifted the trophy ahead of Rangers in second.

The two Glasgow clubs might have topped the league table but they were bottom of the disciplinary table, making them the two least dirty teams in the division, but how doe their records compare?

Using data from football statistics site Transfermarkt, who use a points based system on the number of yellow and red cards awarded, here is the final disciplinary table for the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season showing the dirtiest teams in the league:

Yellow cards = 83, second yellows = 0, red cards = 5

1. St Johnstone - 108 points

Yellow cards = 83, second yellows = 0, red cards = 5

Yellow cards = 67, second yellows = 2, red cards = 5

2. Livingston - 98 points

Yellow cards = 67, second yellows = 2, red cards = 5

Yellow cards = 69, second yellows = 3, red cards = 4

3. St Mirren - 98 points

Yellow cards = 69, second yellows = 3, red cards = 4

Yellow cards = 73, second yellows = 1, red cards = 2

4. Motherwell - 86 points

Yellow cards = 73, second yellows = 1, red cards = 2

