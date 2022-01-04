The Hoops have five players entering the final six months of their current contracts

Leigh Griffiths has fallen out of the first-team picture at Dundee.

Celtic have FIVE senior players out of contract next summer but how many of them might still have a future at Parkhead next season?

The January transfer window opened for business on Saturday, allowing several first-team members the opportunity to discuss moves elsewhere and agree pre-contracts with other clubs.

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to trim the size of his squad this month after an extensive summer rebuild and there are several players who have entered the final six months of their current deals at Parkhead.

Postecoglou has already tied down the likes of defensive duo Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor to new long-term contracts, while Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate bolstered the squad on New Year’s Eve.

But what might the future hold for these stars?

GlasgowWorld takes an in-depth look at the five players in question:

Leigh Griffiths

Age: 31, Position: Striker

Currently on loan at Premiership new boys Dundee, Griffiths was handed a new one-year-deal in the summer by Ange Postecoglou before being shipped out to Dens Park for the season.

Leigh Griffiths is battling injury.

The Celtic hitman was tasked with hitting the goals trail to ensure James McPake’s men secure top-flight survival but he has so far managed to hit the target on just two occasions in nine appearances.

Following his well-documented period of off-field troubles, Griffiths reminded onlookers what he is capable of with a sensational free-kick from distance during the Dees 2-1 defeat against Aberdeen last month.

It’s difficult to see any way back for Griffiths at Parkhead next summer and he is free to open talks over a pre-contract with any interested parties this months.

His immediate future looks unclear this morning with Dundee officials believed to be ‘deeply unimpressed’ by Griffiths’ contribution and there is a break clause in the original deal, which allows the club to terminate his loan deal early.

Karamoko Dembele

Age: 18, Position: Midfielder

Celtic’s ‘wonderkid’ has struggled to make his first-team breakthrough, despite the hype around him from a very early age which started on social media.

Karamoko Dembele scored the opener and had a hand in the second goal

Dembele made his debut for Celtic’s reserve team aged just 13, meaning he was effectively playing with and against players six or seven years older than him.

He made his first-team debut against Hearts in 201 at the age of 16 before making his European debut later that season as a substitute against Romanian outfit CFR Cluj.

With his deal set to expire this summer, several clubs will be keeping tabs on the Hoops starlet, who has endured a frustrating season after suffering an ankle fracture in a pre-season friendly.

The injury required surgery but Dembele looks set to return to training this week and it remains to be seen whether Ange Postecoglou is convinced if he has a long-term future at the club.

Talks over a potential contract extension has been quiet.

Ewan Henderson

Age: 21, Position: Midfielder

Henderson came through the Celtic youth ranks, winning the Glasgow Cup with the under-17s as well as featuring in the UEFA Youth League before making his senior debut in May 2018 against Kilmarnock during Brendan Rodgers final game as manager.

Hibs are leading the race for Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson

It appeared his Parkhead future looked bright, claiming a man of the match award against Motherwell the following season but the central midfielder hasn’t been able to tie down a permanent first-team spot.

During Neil Lennon’s tenure, a lack of game-time meant he was sent out on loan to Ross County and then Dunfermline.

Henderson made a long-awaited return to first-team competitive action during the Europa League dead rubber with Real Betis as a second half substitute last month and got on the scoresheet with his first touch of the ball.

However, his starting opportunities remain slim with the likes of McGregor, Turnbull, Rogic, McCarthy and Soro all seemingly ahead of the youngster in the pecking order.

There may be a mutual agreement that he could move on in January, with Hibernian leading the race for his signature.

Ross Doohan

Age: 23, Position: Goalkeeper

The shot-stopper linked up with former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon at Tranmere Rovers on a season-long loan in the summer and has featured in 20 games in all competitions this season.

Celtic goalkeper Ross Doohan has joined Tranmere Rovers on a season-long loan. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Prior to his move to the English League Two side, Doohan enjoyed successful loan spells at Ayr United, Ross County and at Tannadice but his action for the Celtic first-team has been restricted to the odd appearance on the bench.

Speaking in the summer, Doohan hoped impressive form south of the border could ultimately catch the attention of manager Ange Postecoglou and he is refusing to give up on his dream of being the Hoops No.1

He said: “I still keep in touch with the goalkeeping coaches Stevie Woods and Colin Meldrum.

“I know they will be keeping an eye on what I am doing and they speak to me during the week.

“They like to know what I am doing at training and they have been watching the games. It’s not like it is an out of sight, out of mind situation. They want to know how I’m doing.

“Ultimately, I want to be the Celtic No1 one day, that has to be my ambition.

“I want to play for the club, but right now that won’t happen, so it was about getting myself out there and getting more experience.”

Kerr McInroy

Age: 21, Position: Midfielder

Captained Celtic’s youth team to Glasgow Cup silverware in 2019, beating Glasgow rivals Rangers 3-2 in the final before suffering an ACL injury in the final game of the season that kept him on the sidelines for nine months.

Celtic's Kerr McInroy in action with Manchester Uniteds Dion McGhee during last year's Under-19 SuperCupNI game at Coleraine

On his return to full fitness, McInroy was spent time on loan at Dunfermline in the Championship previously and is currently a regular starter for League One side Airdrieonians this term after penning a short term loan deal in September.