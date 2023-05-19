The Parkhead manager has settled in Glasgow’s East End and is now selling his lavish Melbourne home.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has placed his luxury Toorak mansion with Paul Bangay gardens Down Under on the property market with a $3m-$3.3m price tag (around £1.6million).

The Greek-Australian, who was raised in Melbourne and recently voted PFA Scotland Manager of the Year after leading the Hoops to a second successive Premiership title, has laid down roots in Glasgow since his appointment in the summer of 2021, becoming the first Aussie boss to take charge of a major European club.

Postecoglou has enjoyed a long and successful managerial career, including spells at Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar and as Socceroos head coach. He is now settled in Scotland and has taken the decision to sell this stunning three-bedroom home he and his wife Georgia purchased in 2016 for $3m, according to PropTrack data.

The glamorous Tuscan villa-style property is located in Toorak’s award-winning Villaggio development and boasts established gardens by renowned landscape designer Bangay. It also has a double garage and provides entry to the Villaggio indoor swimming pool, spa and gym and is being advertised through a real estate agency.

Partner at estate agent Kay & Burton Stonnington who are selling the home, Darren Lewenberg, said of the lavish property, which has been maintained over the past seven years: “It has a full northwest orientation with city glimpses from the balcony. As it’s a large development it’s impeccably built, every wall you touch and everything in the house is exemplary. It’s also low maintenance and in a location that provides access to Chapel St and Toorak Village.”

Mr Lewenberg added that he had received “strong interest” from buyers looking to purchase a high-quality home, including a mix of downsizers and young families wanting to break into the Toorak market.

He added: “People who are looking to somewhat downsize still want to have room for family who can come and live at the property, but don’t need large, gregarious gardens to deal with. And young families wanting to get into Toorak have that ability to be close to schools and access Como Park.”

1 . 1/75-81 Grange Road Toorak VIC 3142, Australia

2 . The lounge room The glamorous Tuscan villa-style dwelling is located in Toorak’s award-winning Villaggio development. The lounge room has an open sandstone fireplace

3 . The hallway The home features elegant European interiors including vaulted ceilings, oak parquetry flooring and pillars adding to its grandeur

4 . The stylish kitchen The stylish kitchen features a marble island bench, statement chandelier, Miele appliances and timber cabinetry, It overlooks the living and dining room area

