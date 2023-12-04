A permanent Celtic exit could now be on the cards for Yosuke Ideguchi after his successful loan spell

Celtic flop Yosuke Ideguchi has been nominated for the prestigious J1-League MVP award, the league's player of the year - won 12 months ago by current Hoops midfielder Tomoki Iwata.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder, who arrived at Parkhead during Ange Postecoglou's reign alongside fellow countrymen Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate in January 2022, struggled to launch his Parkhead career due to a combination of injuries and lack of game time.

Ideguchi made just six appearances in his first half-season for the Scottish champions after picking up an injury during a Scottish Cup tie against Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill Stadium. He failed to make a single competitive first-team appearance the following season before being shipped out on loan.

A return to his homeland with Avispa Fukouka at the beginning of the year started on a sour note, with the player ruled out for three months due to an ankle problem. However, the move has ultimately brought about a stunning turnaround in fortunes for the 15-capped Japan international, who helped the club to a seventh-placed finish - their highest ever placing in the J-League. He was also the driving force behind their YBC Levain Cup triumph.

And Ideguchi's impressive form has been recognised by league officials, with various reports in Japan claiming Avispa are now looking to negotiate a permanent transfer with Celtic. He has been described and an "indispensable force", with the club eager to bring him back to the club for good.

Ideguchi could lead a mass Parkhead transfer exodus in January, with the Hoops potentially set to recoup the £800,000 fee they coughed up for the fringe player, who still has two-and-a-half years to run on his contract. Brendan Rodgers is believed to be looking to trim down his bloated squad, with 32 players currently on the books.