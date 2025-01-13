Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic interest in a Sunderland player was brought up on on FA Cup coverage.

There may have been Celtic fans watching the TV see how Ange Postecoglou was getting on in Tottenham’s clash with Tamworth - and keen listeners would have been shocked by the forgotten Hoops rumour that was flagged up.

The Australian’s side were made to work hard by their non-league opponents and eventually got over the line 3-0 after extra-time and a heroic FA Cup effort by the hosts. They face Aston Villa in the next round.

It was a game beamed onto ITV screens on Sunday afternoon and while the stars on the Tottenham team are well known, Tamworth’s for the most part are anything but. One prominent player though is Ben Crompton, on loan from Sunderland.

He has appeared once for the Sunderland first-team and has featured nine times at his temporary side. Available to play a variety of positions across the back line, commentator Sam Matterface brought up during the first half a Celtic transfer tale involving the Sunderland man.

Co-commentator and Rangers icon Ally McCoist said during the game “I thought Mikey Moore would beat someone and create things to open up once he goes by somebody. To be fair, Ben Crompton has played him really well over the opening 45 minutes.”

Matterface then recounted: “Ben Crompton was actually linked with a move to Celtic when big Ange was the manager of Parkhead. Not really directly linked in terms of Postecoglou talking about him but he was talking about needing defensive options at the time. He was one of the names that was linked, Ben Crompton.”

Currently, there are a couple of senior right-backs on the books at Celtic for Brendan Rodgers to use. Alistair Johnstone is the number one for now with Anthony Ralston backing him up.