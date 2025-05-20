Former Celtic star Paul Caddis has been earmarked as a favourite for a new management role in Scotland.

Partick Thistle have added former Celtic and Birmingham City star Paul Caddis to their managerial shortlist this week and will be speaking to candidates ahead of their final decision.

According to Record Sport, the Jags have whittled the competition down to four figures, including the former Hoops ace who is currently managing English National League North side Hereford FC.

Partick Thistle to hold talks with ex-Celtic star

Partick Thistle will ‘seek permission’ to open conversations this week with Caddis and the other shortlisted candidates. Alongside the ex-Celtic and Birmingham City man, the Jags have their eye on Morton boss Dougie Imrie, who they will also approach this week, former Dundee manager James McPake, and the club’s current caretaker Brian Graham.

Thistle will need to receive the green light from both Hereford and Morton to speak to Caddis and Imrie.

The Jags announced they had parted way with former manager and club icon Kris Doolan back in February, appointing women’s team manager Graham and Mark Wilson as interim head coaches while they search for the next full-time appointment.

“This decision was not taken lightly. Kris is a club legend, revered for his years as a prolific goal-scorer and, more recently, for leading the team through two exciting play-off campaigns as manager,” Partick Thistle wrote in a club statement.

“Under his leadership, Thistle secured a play-off place in his first season and came agonisingly close to becoming the first club to achieve promotion to the Premiership from fourth place in the Championship. Last season, The Jags improved to third, once again qualifying for the play-offs.”

Paul Caddis managerial career

Caddis joined boyhood club Celtic as a youth player, after leaving Rangers’ setup. He worked his way through the ranks before making his senior Hoops debut in 2008. After being loaned out to Dundee United, Caddis made the permanent move from Celtic to Swindon Town in the EFL League One.

Caddis did not return to Scotland during his playing career, opting to stay in England as he moved to clubs including Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers. He returned to Swindon Town and was released in 2021, before eventually announcing his retirement the following year after working on his coaching badges while looking for new club opportunities.

Hereford is the first and only managerial position Caddis has held since hanging up his boots. The 37-year-old was appointed in in April 2023 on a two-year deal, and has since signed a one-year extension. With his new terms ticking down, he could be looking for a new challenge, and Partick Thistle can offer the chance for him to return to Scottish football.