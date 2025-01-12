Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A roundup of the latest transfer rumours in and around Celtic and Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers have a brief break before they return to Scottish Premiership action during the week. The Glasgow sides will play catch up with the other clubs by playing out games in-hand against Dundee and Aberdeen respectively.

The Hoops enjoyed a 4-1 win over Ross County last time out, while Rangers overcame St Johnstone 3-1. The January transfer window is now in full swing and talks are being held over potential new signings and sales this month — let’s take a look at some of the latest rumours doing the rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Celtic manager ‘in talks’ over new role

Former Celtic boss Tony Mowbray has been linked with a return to the dugout following his resignation from Birmingham City last May. The 61-year-old took a medical leave of absence earlier in the year and later revealed he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Mowbray has since been linked with a return to the EFL as West Brom are looking for a new manager following the departure of Carlos Corberan on Christmas Eve. The Express & Star reported that no contact had been made with Mowbray but things have now changed.

According to a new report, talks between Albion club officials and the ex-Hoops boss have been held and a number of discussions took place this week. However, despite ongoing talks with Mowbray, it is believed Raphael Wicky is the leading candidate to take the job, having entered advanced discussions with the EFL Championship side.

Mowbray is said to be determined to return to management but he will need to be given the all clear from doctors this week ahead of a potential return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers look set to lose out on striker signing

Rangers have been linked with a move for Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United lately but they are now looking likely to miss out on striking a deal with the EFL Championship side. According to Hull Live, Leeds have signed off on the idea of Gelhardt leaving the club and the Tigers are ‘edging closer’ to agreeing a deal with the 22-year-old forward.

The deal will involved Gelhardt joining Hull on loan until the end of the season, to boost their chances of staying afloat in England’s second division. As things stand, they are in the bottom three and fighting to avoid relegation.

The report claims that a deal between Leeds and Hull could be confirmed in the next 48 hours after he was left out of the Whites’ latest FA Cup squad. This would snub Rangers of their hopes of signing Gelhardt, which was starting to look bleak anyway. TEAMtalk reported earlier this week that the Gers were looking to bring the striker in on loan with the option to buy, but the state of finances may have prevented that from happening.