Former Celtic boss replaces Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City

The former Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers boss is back in the dugout.

Former Celtic and Hibs gaffer Tony Mowbray has been announced as the new manager of English Championship side Birmingham City.

The 60-year old takes over at St Andrews having most recently been in charge of EFL rivals Sunderland, where he was sacked in early December last year. Mowbray replaced Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney who was given the boot by the Blues after just 15 matches in charge, only a meagre two of which were wins.

“I am excited to be joining Birmingham City at this time," said Mowbray. "I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players. My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of.

"I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea City. Tom Wagner and Garry Cook have outlined the ambition for the Club. I can’t wait to get started and play my role in helping to make it a reality.”

Mowbray last managed in Scotland with Celtic between 2009 and 2010 having previously been Hibs boss between 2004 and 2006. As well as his two Scottish clubs the Englishman has also had spells in charge of Birmingham's rivals West Brom as well as Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.