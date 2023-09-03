Former Celtic captain sacked ‘reluctantly’ by EFL club after sixth consecutive defeat

Scott Brown has left English League One side Fleetwood Town following yesterday’s defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown has been sacked by EFL League One side Fleetwood Town after a sixth consecutive defeat this season.

Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Charlton Athletic leaves the Lancashire club sitting second bottom of the division with just one point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

36-year-old Brown, who also had spells at Hibernian and as a player/coach at Aberdeen, recently signed a new deal with the Cods after they handed him his first managerial role in May 2022 after hanging up his boots.

Scott Brown

He managed 19 wins and 21 draws in 64 games in charge, but a dismal start to the new campaign has ensured Brown’s tenure at Highbury Stadium is over. His assistant, former Rangers defender Steven Whittaker, has also departed the club.

A club statement read: “Fleetwood can confirm head coach Scott Brown has left the club with immediate effect. Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the first-team management.

“Assistant head coach Steven Whittaker will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Scott and Steven for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The search for his replacement will begin immedaitely and we will issue a further update on the first-team staff in due course.”