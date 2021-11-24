The Rangers midfielder was racially abused during a Europa League match against Slavia Prague in March

Scott Brown admits he is “humbled” to have been announced as one of three nominations for the 2021 FIFA Fair Play Award after his moment of solidarity with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

However, the former Celtic captain believes he should NOT be treated as a hero, insisting he was just displaying an act of “human decency”.

The Finland international was the victim of racial abuse by Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League fixture back in March.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara reacts furiously after being racially abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela during the Europa League last 16 match at Ibrox in March 2021. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

As both teams warmed up ahead of the Old Firm derby just days later, Brown walked into the Rangers half, shook Glen Kamara’s hand and put an arm round his back.

A statement released by FIFA stated: “It was a gesture of solidarity from the then Celtic captain, one behalf of the club to Glen Kamara, one that was appreciated at the time and one which has now been acknowledged by FIFA.”

The other two nominations for the award include:

- The Danish medical staff and players who responded heroically to the collapse of Christian Eriksen during a EURO 2020 match against Finland, giving him life-saving treatment and creating a circle to shield the player from cameras.

- Former Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri’s goodwill gesture for forming a guard of honour to the recently-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan as they won their first domestic title in over a decade, a tradition he brought from his time in English football.

Brown, however, reckons there should only be one winner of the prestigious global honour.

He told the Daily Record: “I’m obviously very humbled to be nominated for such an award but, if truth be told, I’m also a little bit embarrassed to be mentioned in the same breath as the guys from Denmark.

“Let’s get it right, all I did was show my respect and support to an opponent who had been disgracefully abused just a few days earlier.

“I was sickened by the incident so shaking his hand was the least I could do. It was nothing more than a bit of human decency for someone who deserved to know we were all on his side.

“But the Danish lads were staring catastrophe in the face on that day in Copenhagen. What they did went way above an act of decency, it was truly heroic.

“Let’s just say, if I had a vote, I’d be giving it to all of them. As for Glen, I just hope he is never subjected to anything like that ever again.”

Since 1987, FIFA has recognised exemplary fair play with the FIFA Fair Play Award. The honour is bestowed on a player, coach, team, match official, individual fan or fan group in recognition of exemplary fair play behaviour, either on or off the pitch.

Scottish Premiership side Dundee United were the first ever recipients of the honour for their supporters respectful behaviour towards IFK Goteburg in the 1987 UEFA Cup Final.

In 2003, Celtic fans were also added to the list of previous winners for their exemplary behaviour and support of the team during the UEFA Cup Final against Porto in Seville.