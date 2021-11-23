Former Celtic captain Scott Brown has been announced as one of three nominations for the 2021 FIFA Fair Play Award after his moment of solidarity with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.
The Finland international was the victim of racial abuse by Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League fixture back in March.
As both teams warmed up ahead of the Old Firm derby just days later, Brown walked into the Rangers half, shook Glen Kamara’s hand and put an arm round his back.
A statement released by FIFA stated: “It was a gesture of solidarity from the then Celtic captain, one behalf of the club to Glen Kamara, one that was appreciated at the time and one which has now been acknowledged by FIFA.”
The other two nominations for the award include:
- The Danish medical staff and players who responded heroically to the collapse of Christian Eriksen during a EURO 2020 match against Finland, giving him life-saving treatment and creating a circle to shield the player from cameras.
- Former Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri’s goodwill gesture for forming a guard of honour to the recently-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan, a tradition he brought from his time in English football.
Since 1987, FIFA has recognised exemplary fair play with the FIFA Fair Play Award. The honour is bestowed on a player, coach, team, match official, individual fan or fan group in recognition of exemplary fair play behaviour, either on or off the pitch.
In 2003, Celtic supporters were awarded both the FIFA Fair Play Aware and the UEFA Fair Play Award for their exemplary behaviour and support of the team during the UEFA Cup final against Porto in Seville.
The winner will be selected by a panel of experts representing both FIFA and external football stakeholders.