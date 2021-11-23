The Rangers midfielder was racially abused during a Europa League match against Slavia Prague in March

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown has been announced as one of three nominations for the 2021 FIFA Fair Play Award after his moment of solidarity with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Finland international was the victim of racial abuse by Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League fixture back in March.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara reacts furiously after being racially abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela during the Europa League last 16 match at Ibrox in March 2021. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

As both teams warmed up ahead of the Old Firm derby just days later, Brown walked into the Rangers half, shook Glen Kamara’s hand and put an arm round his back.

A statement released by FIFA stated: “It was a gesture of solidarity from the then Celtic captain, one behalf of the club to Glen Kamara, one that was appreciated at the time and one which has now been acknowledged by FIFA.”

The other two nominations for the award include:

- The Danish medical staff and players who responded heroically to the collapse of Christian Eriksen during a EURO 2020 match against Finland, giving him life-saving treatment and creating a circle to shield the player from cameras.

- Former Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri’s goodwill gesture for forming a guard of honour to the recently-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan, a tradition he brought from his time in English football.

Since 1987, FIFA has recognised exemplary fair play with the FIFA Fair Play Award. The honour is bestowed on a player, coach, team, match official, individual fan or fan group in recognition of exemplary fair play behaviour, either on or off the pitch.

In 2003, Celtic supporters were awarded both the FIFA Fair Play Aware and the UEFA Fair Play Award for their exemplary behaviour and support of the team during the UEFA Cup final against Porto in Seville.