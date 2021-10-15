The ex-Motherwell and Chelsea star is hoping to raise over £1,800 for the Celtic FC Foundation

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd is set to brave the harsh elements and freezing temperatures of the Arctic Circle for charity in January.

The 55-year-old ex-defender is aiming to raise funds for the Celtic FC Foundation and will embark on a three-day trek to Rovaniemi in Finland where he is likely to encounter icy conditions of up to -45C.

Boyd is hoping to raise over £1,800 and he will be joined by a group of Hoops supporters on the expedition, with fans encouraged to donate via the online fundraiser here.

Announcing the trip on his JustGiving page, Boyd wrote: “I will be heading to Rovaniemi in Finland to take part in a three-day trek in the Arctic Circle in January 2022.

“I have been tasked with raising a minimum of £1,800 as a charitable contribution in support of Celtic FC Foundation.

“It would be wonderful if you could get behind my efforts by making a donation. Any donations would be especially appreciated given the time of year that is approaching.

“Thank you so much for making a difference.”

Boyd began his career at Motherwell in 1983 before moving to Chelsea. He signed for Celtic in 1992 before going on to make 305 appearances for the Hoops.

Since retiring, he has worked as an ambassador for Celtic and his latest gesture has already seen over £500 donated.

Meanwhile, fellow Celtic legend Frank McAvennie has claimed striker Odsonne Edouard put in more effort on his debut for Crystal Palace than he did during the entirety of last season for Celtic.

His comments come on the back of former Hoops manager Neil Lennon insisting some of his players deliberately pulled out of games when fit as the club saw their 10-in-a-row bid collapse.

He told Football Insider: “Look at Edouard in that first Palace game. When he made his debut, he did more in 20 minutes than he did for Celtic last season.

“I could see that desire back that wasn’t there last season.