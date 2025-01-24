Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Celtic player has linked up with an ex-Hoops coach as a January transfer is completed.

A former Celtic player has linked up with a former Hoops coach this January transfer window.

Damien Duff enjoyed a career at the highest level as a player with clubs like Chelsea and has now moved into coaching. He had a stint at Celtic in the early stages of his path to the manager's chair at League of Ireland side Shelbourne.

He has not forgotten who he worked with while in Glasgow and has moved to bring in Kerr McInroy off the back of that experience. The midfielder was an emerging talent at the time Duff was inside the Hoops sanctum.

Senior experience has been built at Airdrie, Ayr United, Dunfermline Athletic, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle. Duff said: “Kerr is a top class addition to the squad and we are all absolutely delighted he has come. Even more pleasing, he was desperate to join this special group which is always a great start.

"He is a classy guy on and off the pitch who plays beyond his years. He has had a top class football education at Celtic and is a player that I was always fond of when I was there. He trained and played with us last week and looked like he was here years. The players also accepted him very quickly which is shows he is a top player”

Luke Byrne, Shelbourne FC Technical Director, said: “Delighted to welcome Kerr to the club. Kerr is a technical midfield player who is well rounded and has a lot of good attributes.

“He brings experience, a balance to our squad and will be a brilliant presence in the dressing room also, which is important to us. He has not played competitively recently but has already shown a lot of quality in the past few days so we are very excited to see him kick on in the coming weeks and months at Shels.”

A club statement reads: "Shelbourne FC is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Kerr McInroy, who joins the club after a successful spell in Scotland. McInroy, 24, is a former Celtic youth academy player and has gained significant experience in senior football during his time in Scotland.

"He made his senior debut while on loan at hometown side Dunfermline Athletic during the 2020/21 season, where he featured in 22 matches. His strong performances led to further loan spells at Airdrieonians and Ayr United, where he scored six goals in 26 appearances. This earned McInroy a move to Kilmarnock, where he debuted in the Premier Sports Cup before spending the 2023/24 season on loan at Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship.

"He has also represented Scotland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels. McInroy will join Damien Duff’s side as they prepare for the 2025 season, with the Reds kicking off their campaign with the President’s Cup against Drogheda United on February 7th at Tolka Park."