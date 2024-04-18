Former Celtic defender living in a hotel after 'health issues' following Hoops exit

Carl Starfelt left Celtic in the 2023 summer transfer window to join Celta Vigo - suffice to say, it has not been smooth sailing for the 28-year-old so far.

He has struggled with health problems since he made the jump to Spain - most of which have been caused by damp and mould in his home, causing him to experience respiratory issues and he also struggled to maintain a regular sleeping schedule. He has now abandoned his home, opting to live in a travel tavern instead.

Despite his issues this season, Starfelt has still managed to be an effective presence at the back for Los Celestes. So far in the current campaign, the Swedish international has made 23 La Liga appearances, scoring a single goal along the way.

What did Carl Starfelt say about his health problem at Celta Vigo?

Speaking to Swedish media outlets, Starfelt said: “In the beginning I got sick all the time, four or five times a month. I was very tired, had trouble breathing through my nose and things like that. It wasn’t a fun period.

“I tried to figure out what it was. I changed my diet, my sleep and all that kind of stuff. But then I managed to identify it. There was a hole in the roof. And it’s already damp in Vigo. So it would probably have got more moisture in there, and become very mouldy.