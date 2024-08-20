The defender has been on the periphery for years and could finally seal a move this summer. | John Powell

Liverpool transfer movement could have some Celtic flavour to it.

There is set to be a Celtic theme to the possible exits from Liverpool at the end of this transfer window.

Both sides have faces familiar to each club. Brendan Rodgers is currently in the Celtic hotseat but was once gaffer at Anfield, while one of the Hoops’ best buys of the last 20 years currently marshals the Reds defence, Virgil Van Dijk. Two more stars with connections could be about to leave Liverpool though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported by the Athletic that Nat Philipps and Ben Doak are two players that the Reds are going to ‘consider offers’ for before the end of this window. They are part of seven players who could leave the club either permanently or on loan before the end of this season.

Philipps spent the first half of last campaign at Celtic as Rodgers looked for cover when dealing with an injury crisis in defence, spending the second at Cardiff City. Doak was a highly-rated prospect within the academy at Lennoxtown and previous gaffer Ange Postecoglou played him in an Old Firm win over Rangers in 2022. But that kind of experience wasn’t enough to tempt him into staying and he moved south to Liverpool.

The players join Sepp van de Berg, Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon, Stefan Bajcetic and Owen Beck on the list, with the latter one reportedly on the Celtic transfer radar. Rogers is after a left-back to provide competition for Greg Taylor and the Liverpool player has been mentioned as an option after shining on loan with Dundee.