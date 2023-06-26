Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Legendary former Scotland manager Craig Brown dies aged 82
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Former Celtic fan favourite lands surprise head coach job with Israeli club

The Republic of Ireland legend has signed a two-year deal and will team up with ex-Hoops star Nir Bitton.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST

Former Celtic striker Robbie Keane has been appointed as manager of Israeli Premier League outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The ex-Tottenham, Liverpool and LA Galaxy star has agreed a shock two-year deal the Yellows, who finished third in the table last season behind champions Maccabi Haifa and runners-up Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Keane, who will join forces with Hoops legend Nir Bitton, has been out of work since his spending a short stint as assistant manager to Sam Allardyce at relegated Leeds United last season.

Most Popular

The Republic of Ireland great will now embark on his first proper managerial vacancy following a brief spell as player-boss of Indian club ATK in 2018. Keane has previously worked as No2 with the senior Irish national team and EFL Championship side Middlesbrough after hanging up his boots.

The 42-year-old spent six month on loan at Parkhead from Spurs in 2010. Commenting on his decision to move to Israel, Keane said: “I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi. My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the upcoming season.”

Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitch Goldhar stated: “Robbie brings with him the mentlaity, character, energy and focus of a winner, qualities that he demonstrated everywhere he played. These characteristics combined with the ambitions to succeed as a coach are in line with our goals at Maccabi.”

Related topics:IsraelTransfer rumours