Former Celtic fan favourite lands surprise head coach job with Israeli club

The Republic of Ireland legend has signed a two-year deal and will team up with ex-Hoops star Nir Bitton.

Former Celtic striker Robbie Keane has been appointed as manager of Israeli Premier League outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The ex-Tottenham, Liverpool and LA Galaxy star has agreed a shock two-year deal the Yellows, who finished third in the table last season behind champions Maccabi Haifa and runners-up Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Keane, who will join forces with Hoops legend Nir Bitton, has been out of work since his spending a short stint as assistant manager to Sam Allardyce at relegated Leeds United last season.

The Republic of Ireland great will now embark on his first proper managerial vacancy following a brief spell as player-boss of Indian club ATK in 2018. Keane has previously worked as No2 with the senior Irish national team and EFL Championship side Middlesbrough after hanging up his boots.

The 42-year-old spent six month on loan at Parkhead from Spurs in 2010. Commenting on his decision to move to Israel, Keane said: “I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi. My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the upcoming season.”