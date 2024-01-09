Former Celtic favourite delivers brutal Scottish football verdict after Man Utd loss

The Wigan Athletic boss shared his thoughts on Stephen Humphrys and Jordan Jones' respective loan spells at Hearts and Kilmarnock last season.

Ex-Celtic star Shaun Maloney has admitted Wigan Athletic pair Jordan Jones and Stephen Humphrys are like new signings after returning from "really bad loans" last season.

Former Rangers and Kilmarnock winger Jones headed back to Rugby Park for a second stint last term, but managed only three goals in 27 appearances. Latics teammate Humphrys also moved north of the border to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts, with the striker netting five times for the Jambos.

The duo returned to the DW Stadium in the summer amid ongoing financial problems and have developed into key players under boss Maloney. They were both handed starts in Tuesday's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Maloney rates both attacking players highly but heavily criticised their season-long loan deals in Scotland last year ahead of kick-off against the Red Devils.

The former Hibs manager stated: "We've got quite a few (to keep an eye on). Our captain tonight, Charlie Hughes, and our goalkeeper Sam Tickle... if we're to have any chance tonight we're going to need big moments from our defenders and goalkeepers.