A former Celtic fan-favourite and captain could be set for a move to a Premier League team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Celtic captain Kieran Tierney could be on the move. He is currently on loan at Real Sociedad in La Liga - but the Spanish club are keen to make the deal a permanent one, according to a report from FootballTransfers.

They aren't the only ones who have their eye on the 26-year-old, either. Aston Villa are also looking to bring him on board, as Unai Emery is thought to be displeased with Lucas Digne's performances at left-back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, Emery's affinity for Tierney is evident. He brought him to the Emirates Stadium during his ill-fated Arsenal tenure and also tried to snap him up in the summer transfer window.

On top of this, Mikel Arteta is thought to be a big fan for Tierney and does not want to part ways with him - despite the magnitude of defensive talent that the Gunners have at their disposal. As things stand, Tierney's future in football is up in the air.

What would this mean for Celtic?

While many Celtic fans are likely clamouring for the Scottish international's return to Glasgow, sadly, it doesn't look likely at this stage. There are too many high-profile clubs in the mix for his signature - competing with any of them would be a tall order, considering the Celts' current stature in world football.

However, this doesn't mean they won't benefit from a move. When Celtic sold Tierney to Arsenal, they inserted a 15% sell-on clause in his contract - meaning they will collect 15% of the fee that he is sold for upon a move.

Advertisement

Advertisement