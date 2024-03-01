Former Celtic head coach 'getting stronger' after health scare
Back in February, football fans were united in concern for Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray when it was announced that the former Celtic manager would step back from his duties for 'six to eight weeks' in order to receive medical treatment.
The nature of Mowbray's condition is unknown, but there is good news - the 60-year-old is 'getting stronger' and is 'on the way back' according to caretaker manager Mark Venus, implying that his recovery is going well.
As things stand, it is unclear when Mowbray will return to his day-to-day duties with the Blues. Of course, at this current moment, the main thing is that he focuses on a return to full health. Venus gave a small indication as to when Mowbray may return - he insisted that he will not come back 'immediately' despite the positive update. Mowbray was appointed as Birmingham manager on January 8, replacing former boss Wayne Rooney.
Mowbray played for Celtic from 1991 to 1995, before becoming manager of the club between the years of 2009 and 2010. He has also managed clubs such as Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Hibs to varying degrees of success. He is perhaps best known for his time at West Bromwich Albion, where he won the Championship in 2008.
What has been said about Tony Mowbray's status?
Regarding Mowbray's condition, Venus said in a recent press conference: "I have had a chat with him every day to be honest. A little update: he's had his surgery and everything's fine.
"He's getting stronger, so he is on the way back hopefully. I'm not saying immediately, but it's been nice hearing him and chatting to him. It's given us a bit of confidence. I gave the lads a little update from him this morning [Thursday]. They all asked, they kept asking. We are keeping everyone up to date with it. He's getting stronger."