One former Celtic man has paid tribute to his old club’s latest Premiership title success.

Former Celtic favourite Jeremie Frimpong has sent a message to Hoops fans after Wednesday night’s events. Brendan Rodgers’ men needed a point to win the Premiership title, but they took three from a usually solid Kilmarnock side, winning 5-0 at Rugby Park to cap a memorable evening.

The Hoops have showed real metal to come back from behind against Rangers in the title race and avoid any real slip-ups during the final month or so. Celtic will be hoping to kick on from this point, with Rodgers starting his second reign at the club with that all-important title, while they could also add an FA Cup to the mix, still yet to face Rangers in the final.

As for former Hoops star Frimpong, who won a treble with the club in 2020 ahead of his move for Bayer Leverkusen, he is also enjoying a memorable season. The full-back has become a world-class player, forming a key part of Xabi Alonso’s side that is on the brink of completing an unbeaten Bundesliga title-winning campaign.

On top of all that, Frimpong and his teammates are also in the Europa League and DFB-Pokal finals, offering them the chance to do the treble. It could be the second treble of Frimpong’s career, while he is also hoping to win his first European crown.