Neil Lennon is close to being named Dunfermline’s new boss in a sensational move.

The ex-Celtic manager, who has out of management since a short spell at Rapid Bucharest last year, is close to joining the Pars after positive talks.

Dunfermline are said to have made the former Hoops hero and player their main target after binning Michael Tidser. And new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer are now confident of landing the Northern Irishman. The Daily Mail reports that a ‘bumper offer’ has been made.

Tidser’s short 11-match reign ended after a Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers, and the East End Park side want an experienced head to guide them away from the bottom-end of the Scottish Championship.

Lennon expected to be in dugout for meeting with ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown

With a deal expected to be completed soon - with the Pars not having a match this weekend - the ex-Celtic boss, is set to go up against another former Celtic favourite in his first match in charge.

Scott Brown’s Ayr United host the Pars at Somerset Park on Saturday, March 29 as they look to keep the pressure on leaders Falkirk.

Lennon, 53, had two spells in charge at Parkhead, as well as spells with Hibs, Bolton and Omonia in Cyprus. He managed Brown who was Celtic captain at that time.

The Pars sit second bottom, one point behind Hamilton Accies in eighth. Bottom club Airdrie are now only six points behind, and they travel to the Bairns this Saturday and could be within three next Saturday.