A former Celtic player has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia - meanwhile, Hearts have issued a statement regarding the status of a Rangers loanee.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In today’s Scottish football news, a former Celtic striker has reportedly turned down a lucrative coaching role in Saudi Arabia - saying that he ‘chose to follow his heart.’

Additionally, Hearts have also issued a statement regarding a Rangers loanee, amid fears that he may be recalled by his parent club in the January transfer window.

Paulo Di Canio rejects Saudi Arabia

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Celtic player Paulo Di Canio has reportedly rejected a coaching role in the Saudi Arabia national team, according to a report from La Stampa. According to eccentric Italian, he was personally offered the role by Saudi Arabia manager Roberto Mancini. However, Di Canio turned down Mancini’s offer - even though he stated that it ‘was not easy to decide’.

On his decision, Di Canio said: “I didn’t just say no to oil money, because it would have been an important experience in an environment that wants to grow and establish itself like I do myself.

“Mancini didn’t offer me a minor role, he wanted me as a second coach on the pitch to train and improve the players. I want to thank him, it wasn’t easy to decide. I contemplated it for a long time and in the end, I chose to follow my heart.”

Hearts remaining calm on status of Alex Lowry

Hearts are keeping their cards close to their chest regarding the status of Rangers loanee Alex Lowry. The 20-year-old has notched up a pair of assists in the Scottish Premiership so far, as the Jambos currently sit in 4th position in the league table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lowry has a clause in his contract that could allow him to return to Rangers in January via a recall - but Hearts head coach Steven Naismith says it ‘isn’t something I’ve overly thought about’.

On Lowry’s status, Naismith said [via Edinburgh Evening News]: “All the thoughts I’ve had have been that he is going to be our player until the summer. We will use him, hopefully develop and improve him and he can be successful for the club.