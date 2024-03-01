Former Celtic man 'set' for major Saudi Arabia move

Former Celtic head of recruitment Lee Congerton is set for a massive move to the Saudi Pro League - he has been approached by Al Ahli and is expected to join them officially in the coming days.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Fabrizio Romano, who writes that he has left his current club on the basis of a 'mutual agreement'.

He joined the Bhoys in March of 2017, working under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers during the Northern Irishman's first stint at Celtic Park. When Rodgers departed the club to join Leicester City in 2019, Congerton went along with him to the King Power Stadium.

With Congerton as their head of recruitment, Celtic brought players such as Olivier Ntcham, Odsonne Edouard and Patrick Roberts to the club - while Congerton certainly had a modicum of success in the role, he was also responsible for bringing a number of flops on board.

Previously, besides Celtic, Congerton has worked for teams such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Hamburg and Sunderland. He initially trained to be a professional footballer at Crewe Alexandra's academy, only for his potential playing career to be derailed by injuries.

What will Lee Congerton's role at Al Ahli be?

Upon his arrival at Al Ahli, Congerton will become their new Director of Football. He is currently fulfilling this role at Atalanta in the Serie A, who are 5th in league table of Italy's top division.

