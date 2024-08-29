Former Celtic man wanted by 'seven' clubs before the transfer deadline

Liverpool's Ben Doak (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The former Celtic man is a wanted man at the moment

Liverpool have received loan offers from ‘seven’ clubs for ex-Celtic winger Ben Doak in the Premier League and Championship, according to Sky Sports. The Merseyside giants are now weighing up what to do next with the youngster as they consider what is best for his development.

Doak, who is 18-years-old, suffered a lateral meniscus tear last winter that required surgery. He has been sidelined since then but has returned for Liverpool for pre-season. Leicester City, Brentford and Southampton have been linked with him recently, as detailed in a report by the Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He played for Ayr United and Celtic before moving down to England in 2022 and he had made two appearances for the first-team at Celtic Park. The Scotland youth international has since played 10 times for Liverpool but could benefit from getting some regular game time elsewhere as he faces a lot of competition to get into Arne Slot’s starting XI.

The Reds’ youth coach Barry Lewtas said last year: "Ben hasn't even been here a year and has made huge progress. It was important we didn't take away what he already had as an unbelievably direct, energetic wide player, and we worked really hard with him on parts of the game we thought he could develop and enhance.

“He still has a lot of that work to do but for a young boy who has moved home, from one big club to another, there has been a lot of attention around him and he's made his first-team debut, to have the impact he has over the course of the season has been brilliant for him."

Meanwhile, their former boss Jurgen Klopp said in the last campaign: “[He is] really confident, has something nobody else delivers really, this kind of dribbling, this kind of straight-forward bravery, all these kind of things."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a blow for Celtic to lose Doak so young but it would have been hard for them to stand in the way of a dream move to Liverpool. His recent injury was a big setback for him but he is still young and has plenty of time on his side.

The Reds now have a big decision to make on what to do with him between now and the end of the window. His chances of breaking fully into their starting XI are slim due to the abundance of top quality options that they have at their disposal in his position.

Therefore, a temporary exit would do him good. He needs to get some more exposure to senior football to toughen him up and get him a regular run of games, as opposed to playing with the development side at Anfield. It is yet to be known at this stage who is keen on landing him though.