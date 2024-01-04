A former Celtic fan-favourite is reportedly in talks to succeed Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City following the Manchester United legend's sacking.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Celtic player and manager Tony Mowbray was relieved of his duties at Sunderland back in December. One month on, however, he could be set to make his return to the manager's hotseat. He is the overwhelming favourite to assume the vacant role at Birmingham City, following the sacking of Wayne Rooney, according to Mail Online.

Mowbray featured for Celtic as both a player and a manager over the course of his footballing career. He played for the Celts between the years of 1991 and 1995, whilst his management stint at Celtic Park came during the 2009/10 season. He lasted just nine months in the role before being sacked in March of 2010 - he'll be hoping for greater success should he given the head coach job at Birmingham.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who else is in the running for vacant Birmingham City manager job?

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Mowbray appears to be the favourite for the Blues job, he isn't the only high-profile name who has been linked with the vacant post. Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is also thought to be in the mix - as Birmingham's ownership is largely based in the USA, appointing an American manager seems to make a modicum of sense - despite Marsch's limited success in English football.

Steve Cooper, who was recently removed from his position at Nottingham Forest, has also been linked with a move to St. Andrews. He certainly has a strong pedigree in the Championship, after he guided the Trees to victory in the playoffs in the 2021/2022 season, but it is unclear if he is ready to jump back into management so soon after losing his job.