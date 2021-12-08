The Northern Irishman has previous experience of managing south of the border with Bolton Wanderers

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is reportedly on the shortlist to land the vacant Ipswich Town job.

The Northern Irishman has been out of management since his departure from Parkhead in February, following a calamitous season which saw the Hoops ten-in-a-row bid extinguished in emphatic style by rivals Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lennon has been working as a pundit with the likes of BBC Radio 5Live and according to the Daily Mirror, the 50-year-old is a strong contender to take the reins at the English League One club.

The Tractor Boys are on the hunt for Paul Cook’s successor after his sacking in light of their FA Cup stalemate against Barrow on Saturday.

It is claimed Lennon has already spoken to former Portman Road boss and ex-Hoops team-mate Paul Lambert about the role.

Ipswich currently sit in 11th place in England’s third tier and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Charlton last night.

Lennon has previous experience of managing south of the border with Bolton Wanderers where he spent a year-and-a-half before returning to Scotland with Hibernian and steered the Easter Road outfit back to the Scottish Premiership.