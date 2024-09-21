Former Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata scored a stunning goal for Birmingham City on his league debut | Getty Images

He swapped Celtic for Birmingham City in the transfer window.

Tomoki Iwata insists he has swapped Celtic for Birmingham City in order to get the Blues back to the Premier League.

The St Andrew’s club have found themselves in League One after relegation from the English Championship last season. They have spent big in the transfer window in their quest to get back up to the second tier and one of their recruits was the holding midfielder from Celtic.

Alongside Scott Wright and Ben Davies from Rangers plus Alex Cochrane swooped from Hearts, there’s a strong SPFL feel to the Birmimingham City side. Iwata went about introducing himself to his new fans with a stunning finishing in this week’s 3-1 win over Wrexham.

His goal is clear now that he is with the League One club. He wants to take them back to the Premier League and see Birmingham City on the biggest stage in English football, and the midfielder is thinking of nothing else.

When asked about his targets, Iwata confidently responded: “Only one thing, promotion to the Premier League.”

He added: This is why I came here. I will devote everything I have to Blues, for Birmingham accounts for a big part of my heart. I will do everything I can for the team to win. I am thinking about nothing but going to the Premier League.”

Iwata moved to Celtic in 2023, initially on loan from J League side Yokohama F. Marinos. That was turned permanent in the summer of that year but he was unable to carve out a regular spot in midfield for himself.