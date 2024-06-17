Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A former Celtic man could be used as part of a swap deal this summer as he prepares for a move.

A former Celtic man could be used as fodder for a swap deal this summer, according to a fresh report. Former Hoops favourite Kieran Tierney faces an uncertain future after falling out of favour at Arsenal in the last 12 months or so.

The full-back spent last season on loan with Real Sociedad, and with the Gunners only improving by the year, it was always thought hat Tierney would not have a future at Emirates Stadium in the long term.

The Scot is currently at Euro 2024 with his national team, preparing for a huge group stage clash with Switzerland on Wednesday, but in the meantime, he has been linked with a move away from North London as part of a swap deal. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal are hoping to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer, and it’s reported they might try to tempt the Toffees with swap deals.

As part of that, the report claims Tierney is one of the players Mikel Arteta is willing to offer up, while Eddie Nketiah, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Reiss Nelson are also players who could be on the chopping block, be it through a swap deal or a straightforward exit.

In reality, swap deals are pretty rare in football, and Everton’s financial situation means they are far more likely to take notice of cash offers this summer, given their need for cold, hard cash until a takeover can be completed. In that vein, it has also been reported that Champions League-bound Aston Villa are willing to offer as much as £60million to land Onana this summer.

As for Tierney, asked in May by The Athletic if he had played his last game for Arsenal, he replied: “There is every chance. Look at the squad depth in that position now. They have Zinchenko, Timber, Tomiyasu, Kiwior. Four players can play there.

