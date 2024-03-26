On Friday evening, March 22, Scotland were defeated 4-0 by The Netherlands in an international friendly in Amsterdam. Former Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong featured in the game for the Flying Dutchmen - but ex-Tottenham star Rafael Van der Vaart was not impressed with the 23-year-old's performance.

He drew ire with his team's display as a collective unit, saying the game 'could easily have finished 4-0 for Scotland' and branded the performance as 'average' - however, he singled out Frimpong to bear the brunt of his criticism. He called upon Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman to start Denzel Dumfries instead of Frimpong at the Euros, saying he is 'not there yet' in terms the 'level required' on the international stage.

Frimpong signed for Celtic in the summer of 2019, following the end of his nine-year stay in Manchester City's academy. He went on to make 36 league appearances for the Bhoys, scoring three goals along the way - in 2021, he was snapped up by Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed amount.

What did Rafael Van der Vaart say about Jeremie Frimpong?

In the wake of The Netherlands' victory over the Tartan Army, Van der Vaart said: "I didn't learn much watching us against Scotland. We were very mediocre. Actually, it was unbelievable that we won 4-0, because it could easily have finished 4-0 for Scotland.