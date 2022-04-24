The Portuguese forward has impressed during his loan spell with Celtic - but what happens next?

Jota proved once again why he is a key player for Ange Postecoglou with a man of the match performance in Celtic’s 2-0 win at Ross County.

The Portuguese winger was in fine form at Victoria Park as he created the opening goal of the game for Kyogo Furuhashi before settling the contest with his 11th goal of the season three minutes from time.

Jota’s future remains up in the air with his loan deal set to expire when the season comes to an end next month.

Celtic remain keen to add the Benfica star to their squad on a permanent basis - although reports in Portugal over the weekend suggest they are hesitant to match a buyout clause of around £6million placed in his current deal.

Jota refused to speculate on his future following Sunday’s win and insisted he just wants to continue enjoying his football during his time with the Hoops.

He told Sky Sports Football: “No, not a chance, I’m just enjoying day-by-day and it being a terrific season for me.

“I’m just enjoying getting to know the people around, be a better person and a better football player.

“I am learning everyday with real quality people.

“That is what I am doing, I don’t want to talk about that (his future), I just want to enjoy and to give everything for this shirt.

“As a football player, we need to keep our minds on the pitch.

“That is all that matters.”

“He was the driving force”

Former Hoops star Stiliyan Petrov lauded Jota’s man of the match display and believes the forward is a key player in Celtic’s bid to regain the SPL title.

The win at Ross County moved Postecoglou’s side six points clear of Rangers with just four games remaining and Petrov is adamant the forward is right to focus on his football, rather than his future.

He said: “He (Jota) was the driving force, you can see it in his smile.

“It’s not just the goals, it’s the way he travels with the ball, he is the outlet for the team.

“They love when he is one-on-one with players.

“They know he can create, he can take people on.