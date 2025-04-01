Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mark Wilson has been given an extended period of time to throw his hat into the ring for a full-time position.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has secured his position as part of the interim management team of Partick Thistle until the end of the season, following confirmation from the club.

The club’s Under-18 coach Wilson was put in charge of the first team alongside Brian Graham, following the sacking of former boss Kris Doolan. Partick Thistle revealed the news in February, admitting in a statement that it was ‘not a decision the club took lightly’ to part ways with the club favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kris is a club legend, revered for his years as a prolific goal-scorer and, more recently, for leading the team through two exciting play-off campaigns as manager,” Thistle said in an official statement.

Wilson joined Graham, the men’s team striker and manager of the women’s side, in taking the reins on an interim basis. The club have since confirmed the duo’s position is solidified until the season comes to a close and a new sporting director arrives to take the next steps.

Former Celtic star’s position confirmed with Championship club

Partick Thistle kickstarted the week with the announcement that Wilson and Graham will ‘remain in place’ until the end of the current campaign.

Since their shift into the dugout, Partick have enjoyed an unbeaten six-game run in the Scottish Championship, delivering three wins, including a 2-0 victory over Scott Brown’s Ayr United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brian and Mark have gone about managing the team well and the players have responded to them by delivering strong performances. When you appoint an interim management team there is always a period of uncertainty over how long they will be in place, and we are glad to remove that uncertainty for the rest of the season,” club chairman Richard Beastall said.

“Having Brian and Mark in place has allowed the club to take their time over the crucial appointment of a Sporting Director and we are hoping to confirm that appointment this week.”

Mark Wilson awaits official decision from club

Partick’s latest win over Morton at the weekend marked the third under the caretaker duo and adds another positive result to their portfolio. The three points also keeps the Jags in good stead as they battle for a place in the play-offs, maintaining their six-point lead over Raith Rovers in fifth place.

As a result of the club’s announcement that Wilson and Graham will remain in charge until the end of the season, it gives the duo extra time to throw their hats into the ring to be considered for the permanent role next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partick Thistle are due to appoint a new sporting director, who will oversee key decisions at the club, including who will be appointed as the new full-time manager once the 2024/25 campaign ends. More than 100 applications were reportedly received by the Jags, with the likes of former manager Ian McCall and ex-Motherwell and Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough among those shortlisted.

Partick’s next Championship clash will come this weekend against Airdrieonians, who are currently rock bottom of the table with just 21 points on the board.