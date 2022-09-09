Former Celtic star set to sign for West Brom

A former Celtic star is set to make a move to the English Championship.

Tom Rogic has been without a club since departing Celtic Park at the end of his contact last season.

However, according to Midlands football reporter John Percy, the Australian midfielder looks set to sign a deal to join West Bromwich Albion.

He posted: “Former #Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is in talks with #wba and expected to sign. Rogic is a free agent after leaving Celtic at the end of last season.”

Tom Rogic looks set to move to West Brom.

Rogic became a cult-hero for the Hoops after winning six Scottish Premiership titles with the club, as well as five Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups.

The 29-year-old made 272 appearances for the Bhoys across a nine-year spell, scoring 46 goals and providing 49 assists.

He was a key figure in the team that dominated Scottish football for a decade and only chose to leave at the back end of last season for a new challenge.

Speaking after his final game at Celtic Park, he said: “It’s been a phenomenal journey with some magical moments.”

“It has been an honour to be a part of this experience. While I am so sad to leave, I feel so proud to be part of a team that has delivered the title again for our fans.

“The club is in a great position and I know the manager will take the club on and deliver more and more success.”