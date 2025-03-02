This former Celtic star is working with an old Hoops coach to help his transfer strategy.

Former Celtic star Ki Sung-yueng returned to his native South Korea to play football in 2020 but he remains keen on helping out figures he has previously worked alongside.

The midfielder spent two-and-a-half years in Scotland following his transfer to Celtic from FC Seoul, who he is back playing for these days. In 2012, Ki was sold to Swansea City, who paid a club record fee at the time of £6 million for his signature.

After a loan stint with Sunderland and a permanent move to Newcastle United, the former South Korea international moved to Mallorca, before his latest transfer back to Seoul.

Ex-Celtic star Ki looking to help EFL club

Despite still focusing on his own playing career, Ki is also helping out former Celtic coach Chris Davies, who is the current manager of the high-flying Birmingham City. After working alongside Brendan Rodgers at both Swansea and Celtic, Davies is now spearheading the Blues to the EFL League One title and promotion.

Birmingham signed Paik Seung-ho last January and Ki reportedly played a role in getting the deal over the line. The midfielder swayed his fellow South Korean away from a move to Sunderland and nudged him in the direction of the West Midlands instead.

Paik has been a revelation signing for the Blues, especially as a free transfer. The club’s new director of football Craig Gardner played alongside Ki at Sunderland, and the two are now planning to work together to help Birmingham recruit more exciting players from East Asia.

Ex-Hoops coach to benefit from Ki alliance

Now pretty much classed as an ally to Birmingham City, Ki has admitted he spoke with Gardner at the Blues to help him recruit more exciting Korean talent.

“I already spoke with Gards and he’s really interested in Korean young players, if you pick the names and let me know, I can always help. They are cheap. It’s not expensive players, but the talent is really good,” Ki told Ista TV.

“If you can send someone to watch games for two or three weeks because we have a lot of competitions. We can go over with the people from the club and if you pick a player, we could say 'Birmingham is interested in you, what do you think?’”

The Blues boast a number of East Asian players on their current roster. Paik currently plays alongside January signing and compatriot Lee Myung-jae, and Japanese duo Tomoki Iwata and Ayumu Yokoyama. The latter is currently on loan with Belgian side Jong Genk until the end of the season.

Former Celtic coach Davies, who has worked closely with both Rodgers and Ange Postecoglou, joined Birmingham City last June as his first senior managerial position. The 39-year-old is on track for a stunning finish to the season, with promotion to the Championship all but wrapped up.

The Blues are currently 12 points clear at the top of the EFL League One table, with a game in-hand over closest rivals Wycombe Wanderers.