The former Sky Sports pundit has given his League Cup final prediction...

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas reckons any criticism aimed at manager Ange Postecoglou for his training methods are not accurate amid an increasing injury list.

The Hoops squad has been decimated in recent weeks with attacking players including Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota, Albian Ajeti all suffering hamstring problems.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic striker Albian Ajeti's first start since September was cut short when he had to limp off after just 28 minutes. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

With Greek striker Giorgos Giakomakis and winger James Forrest also on the Parkhead treatment table, it leaves Postecoglou extremely light in the forward areas ahead of Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian.

Attacking midfielder David Turnbull spearheaded Celtic’s attack during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Motherwell with Tom Rogic excelling in a supporting role.

Postecoglou’s high-intensity style of play has been blamed for the number of injuries picked up over the past month, but ex-Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is claims it is refreshing to see modern-day managers revert to old practices in an attempt to get the best out of players.

Writing in his Daily Express column, he said: “Things have changed from my time in the sport, but it used to be that, if you played at a top club, you trained full-out. It seems Ange is old-fashioned that way and I like that.

“The manager has had his injury issues but has refused to use that as an excuse in games, which is great. He has a good sized squad and it’s up to the fringe players to prove they are good enough to make the step up.

“I note that Ange has also refused to rule Furuhashi out of the cup final. I really wouldn’t be surprised if he was to be involved at Hampden.”

Nicholas reckons a cup final triumph over the managerless Easter Road outfit at Hampden Park this weekend would silence any of the Australian's doubters.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Celtic legend is confident Postecoglou will get his hands on his first piece of silverware as Hoops boss.

He added: “I’m backing Ange to lift his first trophy as Celtic boss on Sunday. I can’t see past them.

“Hibs are vulnerable, although they have a talented team who can win big matches - albeit only occasionally.

“It would be good for Ange to lift that first trophy as it’s a tangible sign of progress with this team. The majority of fans are behind the manager and a win will only bolster that bond.

“While I don’t think it’s vital Ange lifts the trophy, it would give him some time and a little credit in the bank to get on with things in his own style.