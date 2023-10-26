A former Celtic striker has linked up with an old Rangers favourite, returning to Scottish football on a short-term deal.

Three loan spells followed before a surprise move to Russia to join CSKA Sofia, and his career was far from straightforward after that. Sheridan went on to play in Cyprus, Poland, New Zealand and Israel before returning to Scotland in 2021 to join Dundee. He made 19 league appearances there before leaving in the summer having failing to score a single league goal.

The 34-year-old has now secured a new club in the form of Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The three-time Ireland international has signed an initial deal until January 2024, lasting just a matter of months, but he could wind up staying on until the end of the season if all goes will, it seems.

The move sees Sheridan link up with Rangers favourite Duncan Ferguson, who has been in charge since the summer. Inverness are currently second from bottom in the Championship having picked up just five points from their first eight league games, though they have two games in hand over a number of clubs. Ferguson’s men are the joint-lowest scorers in the division with just six, and Sheridan, it’s hoped, will help improve things up top.