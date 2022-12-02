Concerns were raised over suspicious betting patterns in a Scottish Premiership game between Dundee and Hearts in December last year

Leigh Griffiths has made a short-term move to Australia. Picture: SNS

Fomer Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been questioned by police investigating alleged gambling in sport.

Police Scotland carried out a “pre-planned” operation in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, Bonnyrigg in Midlothian and Airdrie in North Lanarkshire on Thursday morning, with officers said to have arrested three men who were later released without charge pending further enquiries.

32-year-old footballer Griffiths confirmed more than 10 officers raided his £675,000 mansion home in South Lanarkshire at around 7am on Thursday where he was taken to the London Road police station in Glasgow.

According to the Daily Record, a strong police presence of eight forces from the CID and three uniformed officers attended the scene which is understood to have lasted around two-and-a-half hours. They left the property, which is currently up for sale, at around 9.30am.

However, ex-Scotland international Griffiths told the BBC he was not arrested and has denied any wrong doing. He declined to discuss the subject of the questioning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following pre-planned police operation on Thursday 1 December, three men, aged 37, 35 and 32, were arrested in the Bothwell, Bonnyrigg and Airdrie areas in connection with an investigation into alleged gambling incidents in sport.

“All three men were released without charge pending further enquiries.”

Griffiths’ former Dundee team-mate Paul McGowan has also been quizzed over allegations of suspicious betting patterns surrounding a Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Hearts on December 18 last year. Several gambling firms are believed to have raised concerns over a number of bets placed on three yellow cards for Dundee players - with McGowan and Griffiths both booked during the game.

Leigh Griffiths of Scotland scores his sides first goal from a freekick during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier against England

A club statement released this morning read: “Dundee Football Club are aware of the ongoing Police Scotland investigation as reported in the media this morning. The club will support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Griffiths scored 123 goals in 261 appearances for Celtic and won seven league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups with the Parkhead club over an eight-year spell.

He counts Livingston, Dundee, Wolves, Hibernian, Falkirk and Mandurah City among his former clubs. The frontman etched his name into Scottish footballing folklore in June 2017 by scoring two free-kicks for the national team in a 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw against England at Hampden Park.

Griffiths won the last of his 22 Scotland caps in November 2020 and has been on the lookout for a new club for six months after training with former club Livingston.