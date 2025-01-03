Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winger's Parkhead exit now looks inevitable this month with a numbers of clubs chasing his signature

Italian side Genoa are one of four clubs looking into a potential move for out-of-favour Celtic winger Luis Palma this month, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has barely featured for the Hoops this season - starting just twice and making six substitute appearances - with manager Brendan Rodgers favouring the likes of Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Yang Hyun-jun ahead of the Honduran international.

It has become clear the player will struggle to gain regular first-team football at Parkhead and the chase for his signature is beginning to heat up with the Serie A club now moving to the front of the pack.

Local outlet Genova Today are reporting that Genoa boss Patrick Vieira is keen on snapping up Palma as he looks to strengthen the left side of his team’s attacking options but it’s also noted that they have three other competitors in the running to sign him.

Stiff competition looks set to be provided by Greek powerhouses Olympiacos, with MLS pair Atlanta United and Orlando City also said to be keen on a possible transfer swoop.

Celtic paid around £3.5million for Palma during the summer of 2023 and it’s claimed the Scottish champions would be keen to make as much of that sum back as possible despite enduring a disappointing spell in Glasgow.

A lack of consistency has proven to be Palma’s biggest downfall at Celtic with an exit now looking inevitable. It’s believed the Scottish champions are actively hunting to bolster their forward line, which would further limit Palma’s chances of gaining minutes.