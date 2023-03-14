There is just one round of Scottish Premiership fixtures remaining before the first international break of 2023 with Celtic due to host Hibs and Rangers away to Motherwell this weekend.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently nine points clear of the Ibrox club at the top of the league table with every club having played 28 games, meaning there are four fixtures before the split and nine remaining in total for the Gers to try and bridge that gap. It’s a big ask but with two derbies still to come it’s far from impossible, but what do the Supercomputer statistics suggest the final table will look like?