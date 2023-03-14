Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 minutes ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
1 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
1 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
2 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
2 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
6 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
Here’s where Rangers and Celtic are currently predicted to finish the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season...
Here’s where Rangers and Celtic are currently predicted to finish the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season...
Here’s where Rangers and Celtic are currently predicted to finish the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season...

Fresh outcome predicted in Scottish Premiership title race between Rangers and Celtic as final table forecast

The Glasgow clubs are fighting it out at the top of the league with Ange Postecoglou’s side nine points clear of the Ibrox club ahead of the weekend’s’ matches.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:57 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 18:00 GMT

There is just one round of Scottish Premiership fixtures remaining before the first international break of 2023 with Celtic due to host Hibs and Rangers away to Motherwell this weekend.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently nine points clear of the Ibrox club at the top of the league table with every club having played 28 games, meaning there are four fixtures before the split and nine remaining in total for the Gers to try and bridge that gap. It’s a big ask but with two derbies still to come it’s far from impossible, but what do the Supercomputer statistics suggest the final table will look like?

Using data from football statistics site FiveThirtyEight, this is how the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership league table is predicted to look at the end of the campaign:

Points = 33. Probability of relegation = 60%

1. Dundee United - predicted finish =12th

Points = 33. Probability of relegation = 60%

Points = 34. Probability of relegation = 50%

2. Kilmarnock - predicted finish = 11th

Points = 34. Probability of relegation = 50%

Points = 36. Probability of relegation = 34%

3. Ross County - predicted finish = 10th

Points = 36. Probability of relegation = 34%

Points = 43. Probability of relegation = 4%

4. Motherwell - predicted finish = 9th

Points = 43. Probability of relegation = 4%

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Scottish PremiershipGlasgow