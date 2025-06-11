The two-time international made 62 appearances for Celtic

A former Celtic attacker has been confirmed as a new signing for Scottish Championship side Ross County as the Staggies aim to assemble a team that can win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking after last season’s relegation.

The Dingwall-based side finished last term in 11th position and were relegated to the second tier alongside St Johnstone after losing 5-3 to Livingston in a two-legged play-off.

It means The Lions have replaced Ross County in the top-flight for the 2025/26 season and leaves the Victoria Park side needing a massive boost after three consecutive 11th place finishes.

Gary Mackay-Steven signs for Ross County

Gary Mackay-Steven, a tricky winger, who has been renowned for his explosive speed and trickery has confirmed that Ross County will be the eighth club of his professional career after playing just 10 league matches for Kilmarnock in the top-flight last term. The Thurso-born footballer started his professional career Airdrieonians and played 19 times in the third-tier for The Diamonds before making the move to Dundee United where he’d go on to become a crucial player for several seasons.

Mackay-Steven played 131 times in total across all competitions for the Tannadice Park club, scoring 27 goals and providing 36 assists. His strong form earned him a move to Scottish heavyweights Celtic in 2014 despite strong interest from Sheffield United, who were managed by Nigel Clough at the time.

He said at the time:: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here and to get everything done and dusted today. It's been a crazy few hours but I'm over the moon."

Mackay-Steven helped Celtic to three league titles and one Scottish League Cup between 2014 and 2017, racking up 62 appearances, scoring 10 and assisting 11.

He went on to have spells at Aberdeen, New York City, Hearts and most recently Kilmarnock where he was released. The two-time Scotland international was on the books at Ross County in his early days before leaving to try and pursue a career at Liverpool and Fulham south of the border as a youngster.

Don Cowie expresses delight at Gary Mackay-Steven arrival

Ross County boss Don Cowie believes Gary Mackay-Steven’s experience in the game will be vital in helping his team to a successful 2025/26 season in the Scottish Championship. The former Hearts and Wigan Athletic central midfielder said: “Gary is another great addition to the group as he makes his return to the club. He offers us good experience in the wide area of the pitch and we are delighted he has chosen to head back up North for the next chapter of his career.”

Ross County last played in the Championship in 2018/19 when they were crowned champions with a record of 21 wins, eight draws and seven defeats over the course of the campaign, edging out competition from Dundee United and Inverness CT at the time.