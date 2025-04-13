Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic

It’s another weekend of domestic action for Rangers and Celtic in the Premiership.

The Hoops ran rampant against Kilmarnock en route to a thumping victory at Parkhead. With a 1-0 loss against St Johnstone on their minds, Brendan Rodgers and co vented their frustration on Derek McInnes’ side to set up nicely for the Scottish Cup semi final with Saints next week.

Rangers are in action on Sunday against Aberdeen. That is not the biggest game on their minds though with a second leg in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao to come midweek. The tie is poised at 0-0. Here are some headlines from both clubs this Saturday night.

Neville blown away by Ibrox

Gary Neville has been left amazed by the atmosphere that builds at Rangers. He has some special memories at Ibrox and was discussing them on the Overlap this week in an interview with WWE superstar and diehard Light Blues fan Drew McIntyre.

The Man Utd legend said: “I’ve got special memories of Ibrox. My brother scored the winning goal in a Champions League tie there. Other and Turkey and Galatasaray, Ibrox is the best atmosphere I have ever, ever seen at an away ground in a football stadium. It’s absolutely incredible. How do they get to that fever – how do they create that level of noise? I’ve never heard anything like it.”

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic lesson

Just under two years on from time at Celtic, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is still using lessons from time at Parkhead. In an interview with pre match ahead of their Europa League quarter final first leg draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, his former keeper at Celtic was the man putting questions to him, Joe Hart. He says special Euro nights at Parkhead have taught him to savour them with Spurs.

Postecoglou said to TNT Sports: “You do not take these things for granted. I have only been in European football two or three years but I had a good taste of it at Celtic and here. I know it’s special. For a club like ours, it’s not often you get to this point. It is a massive occasion just to be here and now it’s about trying to showcase who we are and what we can do.”

The Aussie said in the aftermath of the game he was looking to root a mole leaking information out: “It’s been going on for a while. It started last year. We thought we had nipped it in the bud but it’s still consistently coming out at different times. You try to keep the circle of information pretty tight. I don’t understand why people would do it, especially if they’re so-called in our camp because I don’t know how it’s helpful to us. It certainly doesn’t seem to be helpful to us.

“It’s not agents. Definitely not agents. The stuff that is coming out is pretty specific. The language used is not used by agents. It’s definitely not the players. Look, I’ve always said, especially with medical information, I’m really, really careful.”