The Greek striker found his shooting boots for the Hoops on his first start during Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone

Giorgios Giakoumakis marked his first Celtic start with a goal at Parkhead and described the feeling as “amazing” as the Hoops overcome a stubborn St Johnstone 2-0 to notch their fourth consecutive win.

The Greek striker, top scorer in the Eredivisie last season with VVV-Venlo, has been a bit-part player since arriving in the summer, with fitness and injury issues hampering his start to life in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Impressive substitute appearances against Bayer Leverkusen, Motherwell and Ferencvaros in recent weeks earned Giakoumakis his first start and he silenced any critics with a power-packed display.

His opener after 34 minutes from a Callum booth error paved the way to another important three points for Ange Postecoglou’s with the returning Josip Juranovic converting a late penalty.

Giakoumakis will now hope the floodgates can open in his pursuit of further goals and he reckons the attacking brand of football Postecoglou has been implementing will ensure he does just that.

He said: “It’s an amazing feeling. For me, the option to come here did not include even one percent of a risk.

“It was something I decided immediately because for me this team has a really good plan. It’s an attacking team, we try to play with an offensive style of game.

“This for sure will help me to score goals and to win some trophies.

“Of course, I am happy with all of my teammates and I am really happy that I am here. I’ve seen already that the level of my teammates is really high and we can achieve many things together.

“I always say I want to stay healthy and help my teams to victories and some trophies. After that, I am a striker and my goal is to score for the team every week.”

Giakoumakis has had to remain patient for his Celtic chance and opened up on his frustrating fitness battle.

He admitted: “I’m not a patient guy, so for me it was a little bit difficult waiting to get to full fitness. I worked hard and I’m getting fitter day by day.

“It was really beautiful to score. It was something I was looking forward to feeling and I am really happy about that.

“I’m getting closer and closer to full fitness with every game – from now on I can say that if I am needed, I am ready.