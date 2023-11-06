The section which usually holds the Green Brigade during the home match against St Mirren.

Celtic addressed the Green Brigade supporters goup last week as the club explained the rationale behind suspending the season tickets of around 260 fans who attend matches in the Rail Seating Section of Celtic Park.

Celtic detailed illegal access to Celtic Park, the use of pyrotechnics, unsafe behaviour and the display of “a number of banners and flags used by the Green Brigade which relate to or are connected with terrorist organisations involved in the conflict in the Middle East.” You can read the list of events that are now being investigated here.

The detailed and lengthy statement went on to say that the club was required to submit a report to the Safety Advisory Group of Glasgow City Council, following every home game in an attempt to address the SAG’s “concerns regarding the conduct of certain spectators located within the north-east curve area”, quoting the council body.

In relation to the council’s position on the conduct of fans within the stadium, a spokesman for the council said: “The Safety Advisory Group for Celtic Park is solely concerned with the physical condition of the stadium and the safe management of spectators.

“As a member of the Safety Advisory Group for Celtic Park, we have been aware of long-standing safety management issues in the area of stadium used for rail seating.

“Along with other members of the safety advisory group, we have continued to provide the club with advice on how they can fulfil their obligation to ensure safety within their own stadium.

“How tickets are allocated and the content of fan displays are not matters considered by the Safety Advisory Group.”

Following the announcement of the sanctions against the fans, a report in The Herald stated there had been an emergency meeting of the Safety Advisory Group in relation to council action, with the suggestion that stands could be closed by the council.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly who represents the Glasgow North East ward contacted police and council officials. He told GlasgowWorld: “I have been assured that there have been no investigations or proposed sanctions by Glasgow City Council and there have been no specific issues raised by Glasgow City Council with regards to the rail seating area.”

Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken’s office was asked about Celtic Football Club’s investigation into fan behaviour in the rail seating area of the stadium and whether there are any current monitoring or intervention measures being considered by the council. A spokesman said: “I’m not clear what the leader’s involvement would be. This is a matter for the club.”

Police Scotland referred enquires about illegal entry to the stadium on 4 October - included in the Celtic charge sheet against the Green Brigade - and display of “a number of banners” related to terrorist organisations back to the club. A police spokesman said: “If the club confirms that details of banners have been passed to police, then pass me the dates of the game and the location and we will speak to officers and come back to you.”