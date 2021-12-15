The 34-year-old shot-stopper discussed his leadership role within Ange Postecoglou’s side

The build up to Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final continues to engross supporters but Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart insists his team-mates sole focus is on tonight’s meeting with Ross County in Dingwall.

The Hoops make the long, winding four hour journey north to face the Staggies on Premiership duty this evening with another valuable three points on offer as they aim to remain hot on the heels of leaders Rangers.

Shot-stopper Hart, one of the standout performers in Ange Postecoglou’s side this season, admits any talk about their trip to Hampden this weekend can wait.

And the 34-year-old believes the current gruelling fixture programme comes with the territory at Celtic.

LIVINGSTON, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Celtic's Joe Hart at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena on September 19, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Asked whether having a midweek game is ideal preparation ahead of a Cup Final, Hart said: “We’re not the game for preferences, we’re here to play Ross County and that’s our sole focus right now.

“It’s going to be tough, it’s a big trip for us and we’re light on a few bodies, but I think it was proved in the (Real) Betis game that the boys are training, and doing all the really hard work that we appreciate in background, that people don’t necessarily see.

“We have full confidence with the guys that are either coming in or coming off the bench and representing us.

“The games have been thick and fast since I arrive. I’ve played 28 games and it’s been two games a week, so it’s been constant, but that’s what you sign up for when you play for this club.

“We’ve got a good strong squad and we’re having to use it at the moment, but it’s all part of the process.”

Hart is regarded as one of the senior members in the squad and his goal-saving heroics were on show once more against Motherwell on Sunday as he produced an outstanding point-blank save to deny Sean Goss’ net-bound effort.

After a couple of years in the doldrums, the former England No.1 has revitalised his playing career at Parkhead and stated he is loving his football again.

Celtic keeper Joe Hart passes on instructions to Callum McGregor, with the club captain stating that the 34-year-old's standard-setting on and off pitch, and his humility, have been of crucial importance in Ange Postecoglou's revitalisation of the Parkhead side. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Hart admitted: “That’s for other people to judge how I’m viewed. I just try to bring the same energy and professionalism that’ve I’ve brought throughout my career, regardless of my age or where I’ve been and what I’ve done.

“I’ve got standards that I set for myself and I like helping other players. We’ve obviously got a lot of younger players in the squad and if they want to hear what I have got to say then great. If they don’t, everyone has got their own path.

“I just like playing football, I always have done and always will do. Being able to do it on the stage that is set here is something I’m really proud of.

“We’re winning games which is the most important thing and I’m enjoying being part of that. I get the most enjoyment from performing well and staying at a level that keeps me in the team.

“Whatever level or score out of ten that needs to be I’m trying to keep to it.”

Hart has been earned significant praise for his performances between the sticks so far this season and he admits the unity around the club is great to see.

He added: “It’s really strong. It’s something that obviously is a great sell about this club, especially for myself. To see it is another level, another experience and I’m really enjoying it.

“I think that the support is there because they can see what we as players and a management staff are trying to do and represent the team as best we can.

“Obviously everyone wants results but we’re playing to the peak of our powers and we really appreciate the support.”

Celtic were drawn against Norwegian minnows FK Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League earlier this week but Hart is keen to remain in the present and not look too far ahead.

He stated: “It’s nice to know who we are playing but it’s so far in the future that we’ve got to take care of the present. It’s great to be involved in Europe and we’ve really enjoyed the games up till now.